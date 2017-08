BRIEF-Chemtrade announces offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem convertible debentures

July 14 (Reuters) - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund :

* Chemtrade announces offers to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures in exchange for new Chemtrade convertible debentures

* Chemtrade Logistics - began offers to buy outstanding 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated series v debentures due Dec 31, 2020 of Chemtrade Electrochem​

* Chemtrade Logistics Income- commenced offers to buy outstanding 6.50% convertible unsecured subordinated series VI debentures due Dec 31, 2021 of CEI