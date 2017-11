Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund -

* CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DECLARATION OF FORCE MAJEURE AT NORTH VANCOUVER CHLOR-ALKALI PLANT

* RECURRENCE OF AN OPERATING ISSUE RESULTED IN UNPLANNED INTERRUPTION OF PRODUCTION AT NORTH VANCOUVER CHLOR-ALKALI PLANT​

* ‍ISSUE DISCOVERED ON NOVEMBER 12, 2017 AND CHEMTRADE EXPECTS PLANT TO BE OFFLINE FOR ABOUT TWO WEEKS​