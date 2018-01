Jan 24 (Reuters) - Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to boost capital in two units Maxxis Rubber India Private Limited and PT. Maxxis International Indonesia

* Total investment amount is about T$1.35 billion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hbo9oP; goo.gl/Wue6XK

