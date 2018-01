Jan 2 (Reuters) - Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER AND PARTY ACTING IN CONCERT SIGN AGREEMENT TO SELL ANOTHER 9.0 PERCENT CO‘S STAKE TO YONGHUI SUPERSTORES

* SAYS YONGHUI SUPERSTORES WILL OWN 21 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY AFTER TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lEONWl Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)