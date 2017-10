Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd 002773.SZ>

* Says it plans to invest in Israel’s IOPtima Ltd

* Says its 9-month net profit up 33.85 percent y/y at 415.7 million yuan ($62.81 million)

* Says its Q3 net profit up 37.9 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l848lo; bit.ly/2iq2Scr

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)