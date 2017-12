Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL ITS REAL ESTATE UNIT FOR 430 MILLION YUAN ($65.03 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BonAh9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6122 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)