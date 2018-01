Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd

* Says Zhuhai-based unit received an arbitral award regarding arbitration filed by the unit against Fuzhou-based communication equipment firm, for sales contract disputes

* According to the arbitral award, Fuzhou-based communication equipment firm was ordered to pay 15.1 million yuan and related liquidated damages to the unit and bear arbitration fees

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/b32gzt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)