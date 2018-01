Jan 16(Reuters) - Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd

* Says co’s Zhuhai-based unit filed a lawsuit against Baotou-based firm (defendant), regarding loans disputes

* Says defendant was ordered to pay totaling 11.8 million yuan to unit and to bear lawyer fee of 212,856 yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nr2cm8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)