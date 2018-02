BRIEF-Cheniere Announces LNG Sale And Purchase Agreements With China National Petroleum Corp

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc:

* CHENIERE ANNOUNCES LNG SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

* CHENIERE ENERGY INC - ENTERED INTO 2 LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION​

* CHENIERE ENERGY INC - ‍TERM OF EACH SPA CONTINUES THROUGH 2043​

* CHENIERE ENERGY INC - ‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR LNG WILL BE INDEXED TO HENRY HUB PRICE PLUS A FIXED COMPONENT​

* CHENIERE ENERGY INC - ‍ UNDER SPAS WITH UNITS, CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP‘S UNIT WILL PURCHASE ABOUT 1.2 MILLION TONNES PER ANNUM OF LNG​

* CHENIERE ENERGY INC - ‍ UNDER LNG SPAS, WITH CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION, PORTION OF SUPPLY BEGINNING IN 2018 AND BALANCE BEGINNING IN 2023​