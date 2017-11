Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Partners Lp Holdings LLC :

* Reports third quarter 2017 results, revises full year 2017 guidance and provides full year 2018 dividend guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍revised 2017 full year dividend per share $0.94 to $1.02​

* Sees ‍2018 full year dividend per share $2.05 - $2.25​