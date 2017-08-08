FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Q2 loss per share $1.23
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 8, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Q2 loss per share $1.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc:

* Cheniere reports second quarter 2017 results, raises full year guidance

* Q2 loss per share $1.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cheniere Energy Inc says "we are revising our 2017 guidance upward as our operating results year-to-date have exceeded our expectations"

* Cheniere Energy Inc sees FY distributable cash flow per share $ 2.10 - $ 2.80

* Cheniere Energy Inc sees FY consolidated adjusted EBITDA $1.6 billion - $ 1.8 billion

* Cheniere Energy Inc qtrly revenues $1,241 million versus $177 million

* As of June 30, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of $796 million available to cheniere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.