Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cherry Ab (Publ):

* YGGDRASIL EXPANDS ITALIAN FOOTPRINT WITH SNAITECH DEAL

* ‍SUBSIDIARY HAS FURTHER EXTENDED ITS REACH IN ITALY​

* ‍SUBSIDIARY TO PROVIDE CONTENT TO LEADING ITALIAN GAMING OPERATOR SNAITECH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)