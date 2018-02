Feb 26 (Reuters) - CHERRYPICK GAMES SA:

* IN TALKS WITH KUU HUBB OY BASED IN HELSINKI ON DISTRIBUTION CONDITIONS OF ‘MYHOSPITAL’ GAME

* TALKS CONSIDER TRANSFER OF RIGHTS TO ‘MYHOSPITAL’ ON KUU HUBB IN EXCHANGE OF EUR 2.6 MILLION FOR CO

* KUU HUBB IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVITY TO HOLD TALKS ON CHANGE OF DISTRIBUTION DEAL FOR UP TO 1 YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)