FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 22, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - calling for redemption in full on July 24, 2017 all of its outstanding 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - notes due 2035 of which an aggregate principal amount of approximately $2.0 million is outstanding

* Chesapeake Energy- notes called for redemption at redemption price in any integral multiple of $1,000, equal to 100% of amount of notes to be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.