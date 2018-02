BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Average 2017 Q4 Production Projected At 593,000 Boe Per Day, Including Oil Production Of 100,000 Barrels Per Day

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp:

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS STRONG PRODUCTION FOR 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON RECENT DIVESTITURES

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP - AVERAGE 2017 Q4 PRODUCTION PROJECTED AT 593,000 BOE PER DAY, INCLUDING OIL PRODUCTION OF 100,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP - AVERAGE 2017 Q4 PRODUCTION PROJECTED AT 593,000 BOE PER DAY, INCLUDING OIL PRODUCTION OF 100,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY - INCREASE IN Q4 PRODUCTION PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY STRONGER OIL PRODUCTION FROM COMPANY‘S EAGLE FORD OPERATING AREA, AMONG OTHERS

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY- SIGNED 3 SEPARATE SALES AGREEMENTS IN Q4, 2018 Q1 FOR PROPERTIES IN MID-CONTINENT OPERATING AREA FOR ABOUT $500 MILLION

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURES TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN H1 2018,OTHERS

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP - EXPECT LOWER SEQUENTIAL PRODUCTION IN 2018 Q1, AS COMPARED TO 2017 Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: