Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - co, guarantors issued $300 million 8.00% senior notes due 2025 & $550 million 8.00% senior notes due 2027 - SEC filing‍​‍​

* Chesapeake Energy-in connection with issuance, co, Morgan Stanley & Co entered 1 registration rights agreement each with respect to 2025 notes,2027 notes