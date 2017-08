BRIEF-Chesapeake Lodging reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share of $0.65

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Lodging Trust:

* Chesapeake lodging trust reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.65

* Chesapeake lodging trust sees Q3 AFFO earnings per share in range of $0.62 - $ 0.66

* Chesapeake lodging trust qtrly REVPAR decreased 3.7% for 22-hotel portfolio and 0.2% increase for 15-hotel portfolio over same period in 2016

* Chesapeake lodging trust sees FY AFFO earnings per share in range of $2.16 - $2.24

* Chesapeake lodging trust qtrly total revenue $162.5 million versus $169.4 million

* Sees Q3 REVPAR for 22-hotel portfolio of $198.00 to $202.00

* Sees Q3 REVPAR for 15-hotel portfolio $195.00 to $199.00

* Q2 revenue view $161.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 REVPAR for 22-hotel portfolio $183.00 to $187.00

* Sees FY 2017 REVPAR for 15-hotel portfolio $184.00 to $188.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: