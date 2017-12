Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Utilities Corp:

* CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES - UNIT FILED WITH FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION UNCONTESTED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ASSOCIATED WITH CURRENT RATE CASE PROCEEDING

* CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP - AS A RESULT OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, UNIT WILL RECORD AN INCREASE IN BASE RATES OF APPROXIMATELY $9.8 MILLION