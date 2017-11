BRIEF-CHF SOLUTIONS REPORTS QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$4.55

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chf Solutions Inc:

* CHF SOLUTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES 21% REVENUE GROWTH FOR ITS THIRD QUARTER, 2017 AND PROVIDES COMPANY UPDATE

* SAYS ‍REVENUE FOR Q3 ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 INCREASED 21% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016 ON A PROFORMA BASIS​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$4.55​

* IN Q3 ‍INITIATED INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION BY SIGNING AN AGREEMENT WITH APC CARDIOVASCULAR LTD, A DISTRIBUTOR BASED IN U.K. ​

‍TRANSITION OF AQUADEX FLEXFLOW SYSTEM MANUFACTURING FROM BAXTER TO IN-HOUSE OPERATIONS GOING AS PLANNED AND ON SCHEDULE