Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chiasma Inc:

* CHIASMA INC - ANNOUNCES EXPECTED YEAR-END 2017 CASH AND INVESTMENTS BALANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $67 MILLION

* CHIASMA-EXISTING CASH TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH ANTICIPATED RELEASE OF TOP-LINE DATA FROM CHIASMA OPTIMAL PHASE 3 TRIAL BY 2019 END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: