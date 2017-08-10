FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chiasma reached deal with FDA on late-stage trial of its acromegaly drug
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 10, 2017 / 8:09 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Chiasma reached deal with FDA on late-stage trial of its acromegaly drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chiasma Inc

* Chiasma reaches agreement with FDA under special protocol assessment for a new phase 3 clinical trial of octreotide capsules in acromegaly

* Chiasma Inc - ‍plans to initiate enrollment in new phase 3 clinical trial - optimal - during second half of 2017​

* Chiasma Inc - ‍anticipates release of top-line data from new optimal trial by end of 2019​

* Says “‍based on our current plans, we expect to have a cash and investment balance of at least $60 million at end of 2017”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

