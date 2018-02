Feb 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Rivet & Machine Co:

* INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 5 PERCENT

* ‍DIRECTORS ALSO DECLARED AN EXTRA DIVIDEND OF 30 CENTS PER SHARE, PAYABLE MARCH 20, 2018​

* APPROVED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 21 CENTS PER SHARE