BRIEF-Chico's FAS Inc Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chico’s Fas Inc:

* CHICO‘S FAS INC - ANTICIPATES Q4 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES IN NEGATIVE 5% TO NEGATIVE 7% RANGE

* CHICO‘S FAS INC - CONTINUES TO EXPECT Q4 GROSS MARGIN RATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY, IN LINE WITH ITS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK

* CHICO‘S FAS INC- CONTINUES TO EXPECT Q4 GROSS MARGIN RATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY

* CHICO‘S FAS INC - COMPANY ANTICIPATES THAT FISCAL 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN RANGE OF 26% TO 28%

* CHICO‘S FAS, INC. UPDATES FOURTH QUARTER OUTLOOK, COMMENTS ON EXPECTED IMPACT FROM TAX REFORM AND ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN THE 2018 ICR CONFERENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: