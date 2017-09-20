FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chilean salmon producer Camanchaca eyes Oslo listing
September 20, 2017 / 8:35 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Chilean salmon producer Camanchaca eyes Oslo listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chilean salmon producer Cia Pesquera Camanchaca SA is evaluating a possible listing on the Oslo stock exchange, the company told the South American country’s market regulator on Wednesday.

* Camanchaca says it hires Norwegian bank DNB to examine possible Oslo listing

* Camanchaca says the plan could result in a listing of one-third of its shares in Norway

* Camanchaca says plan would strengthen its financial position and help grow its business

* Chile is world’s second-largest salmon producer, following Norway (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Luc Cohen)

