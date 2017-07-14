FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
BRIEF-Chime Ball Technology plans new issuance to fund investment
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 14, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Chime Ball Technology plans new issuance to fund investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Chime Ball Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue about 6 million new shares of its common stock

* Says tentative issue price will be T$58 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to fund investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SzHn7Z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

