Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chin Teck Plantations Bhd:

* DECEMBER PRODUCTION OF FFB WAS 20,412‍​ MT

* CRUDE PALM OIL PRODUCTION IN DEC. 2017 WAS 4,151 M/T, PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION IN DEC. 2017 WAS 1,129 M/T Source text: (bit.ly/2AD7wr40 Further company coverage: