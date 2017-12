Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :

* PROPOSES TO ESTABLISH VEHICLE WITH MEZZANINE FINANCIERS TO INVEST IN PORTFOLIO OF LEASE-ATTACHED AIRCRAFT

* ‍INITIAL AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO TO COMPRISE AIRCRAFT ASSETS WITH MARKET APPRAISED VALUE OF ABOUT US$826 MILLION​

* CO TO DISPOSE INITIAL AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO TO VEHICLE TO INITIATE OPERATIONS OF VEHICLE

* ‍TARGET ASSET SIZE OF AIRCRAFT HELD BY VEHICLE MAY GROW TO ABOUT US$1.4 BILLION​