Dec 29 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd :

* ‍CALC (BVI) AGREED TO PURCHASE AIRBUS AIRCRAFT FROM AIRBUS​

* AGGREGATE LIST PRICE FOR AIRBUS AIRCRAFT IS APPROXIMATELY US$5.42 BILLION

* IT IS ESTIMATED THAT AIRBUS AIRCRAFT WILL BE DELIVERED IN STAGES TO COMPANY IN 2023.

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION IN RELATION TO PURCHASE OF 50 AIRBUS AIRCRAFTS