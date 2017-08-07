FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-China Animation Characters Co's unit enters into option agreement
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
China's Xi urges restraint over North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 7, 2017 / 3:14 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-China Animation Characters Co's unit enters into option agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - China Animation Characters Company Ltd

* Unit entered into option agreement with Jovial, Sz Taisheng And Huajiatai (Shanghai) Indoor Amusement

* Jovial century investments ltd has agreed to sell call option to China Theme Park at a consideration of hk$86.8 million

* Share transfer agreement was entered into among Sz Wald, Sz Taisheng And Huajiatai (Shanghai) Indoor Amusement Co

* SZ taisheng agreed to sell to SZ Wald 49% equity interest in target at a consideration of RMB29.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.