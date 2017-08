July 28 (Reuters) - China Art Financial Holdings Ltd

* ‍Expected that group will record a substantial increase in consolidated profit for six months ended June 30,2017​

* Expected result due to significant increase in revenue from art auction business

* Expected profit and total comprehensive income for year attributable for hy will record increase of over 100% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)