Aug 9 (Reuters) - China Assurance Finance Group Ltd

* Qtrly loss for the period attributable to owners of the company RMB 23.8 million versus loss of RMB 13.3 million

* Qtrly revenue RMB 6.5 million versus RMB 62.6 million

* The board does not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2017