Nov 9 (Reuters) - China Automotive Systems Inc

* China Automotive Systems reports 25.2% net sales growth in the 2017 third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $495 million

* Q3 sales rose 25.2 percent to $118.4 million

* China Automotive Systems Inc - ‍Raised its revenue guidance for full year 2017 to $495 million​