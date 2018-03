March 2 (Reuters) - China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd:

* CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY GROUP - SEES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1,200% IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FY17

* CHINA BEIDAHUANG INDUSTRY -EXPECTED RESULTS DUE TO ‍SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN REVENUE BY ABOUT 75% AND OTHER INCOME BY ABOUT 300% OF GROUP OVER LAST YEAR​