BRIEF-China Binary Sale Technology Announces Data King's Offer To Buy All Shares Of Co

Jan 17 (Reuters) - China Binary Sale Technology Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES CASH OFFER BY FIRST SHANGHAI SECURITIES LTD TO ACQUIRE ALL ISSUED SHARES IN CHINA BINARY SALE TECHNOLOGY LTD

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR SALE SHARES IS HK$50.9 MILLION, EQUIVALENT TO HK$0.5 PER SALE SHARE

* ‍APPLICATION MADE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES FROM 18 JAN 2018​

* DATA KING AS OFFEROR INTENDS TO FINANCE CONSIDERATION FROM LOAN FACILITY; LOAN FACILITY FOR SUM OF UP TO HK$80 MILLION