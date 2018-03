BRIEF-China Biologic Reports Q4 Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.90

Feb 28 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc :

* CHINA BIOLOGIC REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.86

* ‍TOTAL SALES IN Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED BY 12.2% IN RMB TERMS AND 16.1% IN USD TERMS TO $90.1 MILLION

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL SALES TO GROW 18% TO 20% IN RMB TERMS​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018, EXPECTS NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO GROW 16% TO 18% IN RMB TERMS

* ‍EXCLUDING TIANXINFU CONTRIBUTION, ESTIMATED SALES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO GROW 6% TO 8% IN RMB TERMS​

* CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS - ‍ EXCLUDING TIANXINFU CONTRIBUTION, FY 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO GROW 3% TO 4% IN RMB TERMS​