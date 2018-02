BRIEF-China Biologic To Build New Collection Station In Hainan Province

Feb 14 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc :

* CHINA BIOLOGIC TO BUILD NEW COLLECTION STATION IN HAINAN PROVINCE

* CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS - CAPEX FOR NEW STATION IN WENCHANG EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT US$3.2 MILLION TO $4.7 MILLION

* CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS - CO‘S UNIT RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM HAINAN PROVINCIAL HEALTH & FAMILY PLANNING COMMISSION TO BUILD NEW PLASMA COLLECTION STATION

* CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS OF NEW STATION, BEFORE END OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: