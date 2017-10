Oct 4 (Reuters) - China Child Care Corporation Ltd

* Co disposed on-market a total of 227.8 million Landing International shares on 3 October 2017

* Disposal for aggregate gross sale proceeds of about HK$33.4 million

* Group expected to recognize gain of about HK$13.4 million from disposal