July 12 (Reuters) - China Commercial Credit Inc

* China Commercial Credit enters into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire sorghum investment holdings limited

* China Commercial Credit Inc - pursuant to terms of loi, cccr will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of sorghum

* China Commercial Credit Inc - entered into a non-binding letter of intent with parent company of sorghum investment holdings limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: