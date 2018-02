Feb 13 (Reuters) - China CSSC Holdings Ltd

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO BUY 36.27 PERCENT STAKE IN SHANGHAI WAIGAOQIAO SHIPBUILDING CO LTD FROM EIGHT PARTIES INCLUDING CHINA LIFE, PICC P&C VIA SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO BUY 12.09 PCT STAKE IN CHENGXI SHIPBUILDING FIRM FROM SIX PARTIES INCLUDING NEW CHINA LIFE, CHINA LIFE VIA SHARE ISSUE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EApX5E Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)