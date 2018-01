Jan 15 (Reuters) - China Demeter Financial Investments Ltd :

* UNIT AND ‍ BLVD CAYMAN ENTER DEED OF TERMINATION TO TERMINATE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT​

* UNIT ENTERS DEAL TO FORMALISE SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN OF HK$4 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT BY UNIT TO BLVD CAYMAN LTD