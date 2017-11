BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings Reports Q4 Revenue Of $41.7 Mln

Nov 28 (Reuters) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd :

* CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 9.1 PERCENT TO $41.7 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $33.6 MILLION TO $35.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150.6 MILLION TO $157.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 15 TO 20 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 TO 10 PERCENT

* QTRLY ‍ DILUTED NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WERE $0.218​

* - QTRLY ‍DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.177​

* CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS - ‍BOARD HAS DECLARED SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1125 PER ORDINARY SHARE ON ITS OUTSTANDING SHARES

* - ‍Q4 2017 CASH RECEIPTS FROM ONLINE COURSE REGISTRATION UP 22.2 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $22.3 MILLION​

* - ‍Q4 TOTAL ENROLLMENTS DECLINED BY 17.8 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* - ‍EXPECT HEADCOUNT TO REMAIN RELATIVELY STABLE OVER NEXT FEW QUARTERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: