Jan 11 (Reuters) - China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN TIANJIN MAI SHENG YUE HE SPORTING GOODS CO., LTD.

* UNIT BUYS 47 PERCENT STAKE IN TIANJIN MAI SHENG YUE HE SPORTING GOODS CO FOR RMB7.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)