Oct 9 (Reuters) - China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd

* Chen Yihong has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer of company​

* Zhang Zhiyong has been appointed as an executive director and CEO of Co from 10 October 2017​

* Entered subscription agreement with Zhang Zhiyong to allot & issue 138.4 million shares at HK$1.26 per subscription share​