BRIEF-China Education Resources Signed MoU With World Book

Feb 1 (Reuters) - China Education Resources Inc:

* CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC. SIGNED MOU WITH WORLD BOOK, INC.

* CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES - ‍ PARTIES DISCUSSING COOPERATION OPPORTUNITIES INCLUDINGPARTNERING TOGETHER TO CREATE CUSTOM CONTENTS AROUND CO‘S PROGRAMS​

* CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES- DISCUSSING OPPORTUNITIES LIKE DISTRIBUTION OF WORLD BOOK‘S BOOKS,DIGITAL PRODUCTS IN ENGLISH TO SCHOOLS, LIBRARIES IN CHINA​

* CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES - ‍WORLD BOOK CAN ALSO WORK WITH CO FOR EDUCATION PROGRAMS OF NBA, FIFA, NHL, NASA, STEM, PROVIDE BOOKS, PEDAGOGICAL SUPPORT​