Jan 15 (Reuters) - China Electronics Huada Technology Company Ltd:

* ‍MA YUCHUAN HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN​

* ‍JIANG JUNCHENG RE-DESIGNATED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍JIANG JUNCHENG APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN​