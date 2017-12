Dec 22 (Reuters) - China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd:

* ‍UNIT ENTERED INTO A JV AGREEMENT WITH XIANYANG INVESTMENT AND IRICO GROUP​

* REGISTERED CAPITAL OF JV CO SHALL BE RMB100 MILLION

* JV CO TO BE OWNED BY WUHAN OPTICS VALLEY UNION, XIANYANG INVESTMENT & IRICO GROUP AS 50%, 30% & 20%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: