Dec 1 (Reuters) - China Everbright Ltd:

* ‍DURING PERIOD BETWEEN 9 JANUARY 2017 AND 1 DEC UNIT DISPOSED OF 119.7 MILLION FM SHARES FOR RMB1.39 BILLION​

* ‍GROUP EXPECTED TO RECOGNIZE A GAIN OF ABOUT HK$1.37 BILLION FROM DISPOSALS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DEC 2017​