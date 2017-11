Oct 31 (Reuters) - China Film Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to buy 9 percent stake in a Beijing-based electronics firm, at price of 175.8 million yuan

* Co will own a 51 percent stake in the Beijing-based electronics firm indirectly after transaction

* The unit plans to invest $20 million to set up a JV named as Barco CineAppo Inc with partners, and will own a 20 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DYMbfv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)