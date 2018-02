Feb 6 (Reuters) - China First Capital Group Ltd:

* ‍SHENZHEN FIRST CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CONSULTING TO BUY KAIFENG TIANTAI CULTURE MEDIA FOR RMB 170 MILLION ​

* CONSIDERATION TO BE SATISFIED BY ISSUANCE OF ‍76.3 MILLION SHARES AT HK$2.70 PER SHARE AND RMB930,000 IN CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: