BRIEF-China Fortune Land to issue bonds, units plan property projects, fund

Nov 10 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 10 billion yuan ($1.51 billion) bonds

* Says unit and partner plan to invest a combined 2.7 billion yuan in property project firm

* Says unit signs agreement to bring in external investment of 1.0 billion yuan for property project

* Says property unit signs agreements to buy 49 percent stake each in two property firms for a combined 1.8 billion yuan

* Says two units plan to invest a combined 2.5 billion yuan to set up property investment fund worth 7.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Aq5haH; bit.ly/2ztfwOy; bit.ly/2Ax6pKJ; bit.ly/2hhOLlq; bit.ly/2zwfB1C; bit.ly/2zrP0p1

