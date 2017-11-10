FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2017 / 8:03 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land to issue bonds, units plan property projects, fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 10 billion yuan ($1.51 billion) bonds

* Says unit and partner plan to invest a combined 2.7 billion yuan in property project firm

* Says unit signs agreement to bring in external investment of 1.0 billion yuan for property project

* Says property unit signs agreements to buy 49 percent stake each in two property firms for a combined 1.8 billion yuan

* Says two units plan to invest a combined 2.5 billion yuan to set up property investment fund worth 7.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Aq5haH; bit.ly/2ztfwOy; bit.ly/2Ax6pKJ; bit.ly/2hhOLlq; bit.ly/2zwfB1C; bit.ly/2zrP0p1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6422 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

